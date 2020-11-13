Algeria: Constitutional Council Announces Final Results of Referendum

12 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Constitutional Council announced Thursday evening the final and official results of the referendum on the revision of the Constitution that took place on 1 November 2020.

The final results of the referendum announced by the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, are as follows:

The number of the subscribed nationwide: 23 559 320

The number of the subscribed including those living abroad: 24 466 618

The number of the votes cast nationwide: 5 616 481

The total number of voters including those living abroad: 5 661 551

Voter turnout: 23,84%

Invalid ballots: 637 308

The number of votes cast: 5 024 239

The number of YES votes: 3 356 091, or 66,80%

The number of No votes: 1 668 148, or 33,20%

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.