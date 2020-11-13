Algeria: Constitutional Council Announces Final Results of Referendum

Algiers — Constitutional Council announced Thursday evening the final and official results of the referendum on the revision of the Constitution that took place on 1 November 2020.

The final results of the referendum announced by the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, are as follows:

The number of the subscribed nationwide: 23 559 320

The number of the subscribed including those living abroad: 24 466 618

The number of the votes cast nationwide: 5 616 481

The total number of voters including those living abroad: 5 661 551

Voter turnout: 23,84%

Invalid ballots: 637 308

The number of votes cast: 5 024 239

The number of YES votes: 3 356 091, or 66,80%

The number of No votes: 1 668 148, or 33,20%