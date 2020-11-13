Liberia: Deceased Internal Audit Boss, Emmanuel Nyenswa to Be Laid to Rest On Saturday

HON. EMMANUEL BARTHAN NYESWA

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord"

It is with profound sadness that the Nyeswa, Dine, Sumo, Steven, Mort and Benda families announce the sudden and tragic passing of their beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, Hon. Emmanuel Barthan Nyeswa which occurred on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in Monrovia, Liberia.

The late Hon. Emmanuel B. Nyeswa was the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Republic of Liberia. A Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Tax Accountant and Public Debt Auditor, with more than two decades of solid experience working in the Accounting profession.

He was credited with Certificate of Appreciation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), United States of America for teaching Tax Laws and providing Tax Services for residents of the State of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, USA.

Hon. E. Barthan Nyeswa leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his wonderful, beautiful, loving and devoted wife Mrs. Rebecca Dine- Nyeswa, his children, Emmanuel, Sylvester, Frank Cephas, Barthima, Emily, Emmere and adopted children. His parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and host of other relatives and friends in the United States and Liberia; as well as staff members of the Internal Audit Agency, Republic of Liberia

He was selfless; spent a lifetime of service giving back to the people of Liberia, His Church, the Community and all who came across his path. EBN, Boy Eman, DG, Barthan, will sorely be missed. Gone, but not forgotten!

He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He inspired and mentored so many, was respected and admired for his Ethical Values by his family and peers . He was an Entrepreneur, a great farmer, hardworking and a very resourceful man with a gentle soul. A philanthropist who was very hopeful about the future and was looking forward to doing lot more prior to his untimely demise

We know E. Barthan's death has left a huge void that which cannot be filled. However; we take solace in the Lord and find comfort through memories. He is now peacefully resting with his Maker

Emmanuel was an active member of the Lutheran Church, both in Rhode Island, USA & the Republic of Liberia.

May his soul rest in peace as God's light shines upon him. Gone but not forgotten.

Sleep on Barthan Nyeswa and take your Rest!

Funeral Arrangements:

Removal: Friday Nov 13th, 2020 at 12:00 PM from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home

Viewing: Friday, November 13th, 2020 - 3:00 PM- 4:00 PM

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 14th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, Liberia.

Wake keeping: Friday, November 13th, 2020 - 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 14th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

Funeral Service: Saturday November 14th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 14th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

Due to the Covid-19, the guidelines of social distancing and facial mask wearing will be required during the funeral service.

Interment:

Kaiser Memorial Lawn Cemetery

Brewerville, Liberia

FAMILY CONTACTS:

Rebecca Dine-Nyeswa (Wife) ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .401-617-6263

Emmanuel W. Nyeswa (Son)... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 401-288-8694

Yankai Sumo... ... ... ... .(Sister)... ... ... ..... ... ... ... 240-877-8686

James Sumo... ... ... ... .(Brother)... ... ... ... ... ... ... 240-422-3498

Melvin D. Howard... ... .(Brother-in-law)..... ... ... ..401-633-2887 Alice Howard... ... ... ... (Sister-in-law)... ... ... ... ... 401-474-5345 Doris Norman... ... ... ..(Sister-in-law)... .... ... ... ... 401-288-2779

Frances Dine- Lavelah..(Sister-in-law).... ... ... ... 917-756-5913 Eric Kennedy... ... ... ... ..(Family Friend)... ... ... . 484-522-9858

Franklin Benda... ... ... ..(Cousin)... ... ... ... ... ... .+231-881-600-600 Andrew Tehmeh... ... ... (Cousin)... ... ... ... ... ... .+231-777-516-004

