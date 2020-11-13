Liberia: Medica Liberia Trains Security Personnel On Sexual and Gender Based Violence

Monrovia — Medica Liberia, under the UNDP, EU Spotlight Initiative Program recently concluded a three day Training of Trainers workshop for 25 security personnel on Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

The participants were from the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) among others.

The training focused on the review the curricular and training materials of security institutions gaps on SRHR, SGBV, FGM and harmful practices.

According to the Lead Consultant on the project, Cllr. Frances Johnson Allison, gender gap remains a major challenge in the security sector of Liberia.

Cllr. Allison emphasized the need for more awareness and training on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights and FGM.

Participating Security Personnels admitted to challenges that exist in the sector and called on the government to provide more funding for the promotion of services hear toward Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, Female Genital Mutilation, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence among others