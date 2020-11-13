Liberia: Social Inequality - the Cause of Self-Immolation

Introduction

It is difficult to imagine what could lead to a friend, brother colleague or family member to attempt/commit suicide. But in the case of Leroy Archie Ponpon, the social and physical challenges are glaring enough for all to acknowledge and seek change.

Many doctors and psychologist have developed the concept that majority of people who take their own lives or attempt to, are in a pathological state. However, Emile Durkhiem, whom I concord with emphasis that the force which determines the suicide, is not psychological but social, it is the result of social disorganization or lack of social integration or social solidarity. It is not cause by neither individual act nor personal action but by some power which is over and above the individual or super individual.

From Durkheim's perspective, behavior is caused by social facts, which are social forces that surround society, and therefore suicide or attempt suicide is a social fact in its own right. That means, instead of using a psychological explanation to analyze the action taken by Mr. Ponpon, it will be more preferable to review the social, political and economic structure of Liberia which will involve on the overall a systematic analyses.

Background:

In 2018, Leroy Archie Ponpon staged a hunger strike near the United State of America Embassy in Monrovia demanding president George Weah declare his assets. According to him, there is an Act of Legislature prescribing a National Code of Conduct for All Public Officials and Employees of the Government of the Republic of Liberia; and part 10.2 of the code of conduct posed that the president and other governing bodies declare their personal interest, income, asserts and other liabilities. He insisted that this declaration could help minimize corruption by the president. In 2012, he staged a protest advocating equality in Liberia for gays and Lesbians.

And now, in 2020, he is part of a members of aggrieved protestors who claimed that the Temple of Justice have failed to pay their salary and benefits. Upon that, he is reported to have been suspended for time indefinite by the Chief Justice because he advocated for his incentives. This time, he did not just stage a hunger strike but instead, attempted suicide. This insinuates that inequality in Liberia is latent or maybe vivid but unaddressed by all.

Suicides or attempt suicide is said to be instigated due to an extreme outcome of frustration in different spheres of life, desperation and loneliness, the feeling of isolation, unemployment, job dissatisfaction and etcetera. It is obvious that there have been unaddressed issue that Mr. Ponpon expected to have been redressed, but to no avail or not as expected. Classical theories also proposed that people participate in protest to express their grievances stemming from relative deprivation, frustration, or perceived injustice (Berkowitz, 1972; Gurr, 1970; Lind and Tyler, 1988). This feelings of relative deprivation is at the result of comparison of one's situation with a standard - be it one's past, someone else's situation, or a cognitive standard such as equity or justice (Folger, 1986). That is the fundamental reason why Mr. Ponpon attempted suicide must not be examine as a mere psychological issue but the failure of the society to exhibit social inclusion and equality for all and the redress of the longstanding grievance of the marginalized.

One of the most difficult feelings to rid oneself of is the emotional turmoil associated with being marginalized by a person or group in the position of power. Feelings of anger and confusion are often followed with those of inferiority. This is not a new trend for Liberia but is has and is hindering the economic growth and advancement of Liberia.

According to sociological perspective on social inequality, a social unequal society is one that is organized by hierarchies of class, race, and gender that unequally distributes access to resources and rights. It can manifest in a variety of ways, like income and wealth inequality, unequal access to education and cultural resources, and differential treatment by the police and judicial system.

Mr. Ponpon is seen as the first to vividly explore this method of dissatisfaction, who knows, there might have been numerous cases unknown or covered. It is about time the government, civil societies; national and international groups and organization pursued a society of equality for all, including all genders, educational background, disable, children youth and all. Otherwise, the nation is heading for disaster. The country has failed its youth; nevertheless, together we can rise again and combat the long practiced injustice and inequality practices. It might seem difficult but with one mind, goal and purpose, justice can prevail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conclusion:

Although, mental illnesses can contribute as a factor in suicide, the role of society can have a greater impact into the decision of committing as it has in the case of Mr. Ponpon. Currently, is is an unprecedented occurrence since the foundation of Liberia but in the end, we do not know how enough to condemn or support suicide, though it is always something to mourn. Social solidarity does not impact the incidence of suicide, and so perhaps the act is a wake-up call for the society. It time for the government, the court and justice system to heed to the majority and acknowledge that justice is fundamental to accomplishment and growth of a post-war nation.

It is essential that the court find it necessary to serve social justice to all its citizens. In a social just society, there exist, in addition to basic human rights, a realization of human potential, social benefits, an equitable distribution of resources, equal opportunities and obligation, and security for all.