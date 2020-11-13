South Africa: Top Official in S.Africa's ANC in Court Over Alleged Graft

11 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Johannesburg, South Africa — The secretary-general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), Ace Magashule, is to appear in court over alleged graft committed under former president Jacob Zuma, the police said on Wednesday.

Magashule is facing accusations over housing contracts awarded in 2014 while he was premier of the Free State province, the elite Hawks anti-corruption unit said.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday over Magashule's alleged failures to conduct oversight and report corrupt dealings, they said.

Magashule, 61, is due to appear on Friday at the magistrates court in Bloemfontein, the capital of the Free State, police said.

The scandal revolves around the equivalent of $16.4 million (13.9 million euros) in contracts to audit houses with asbestos roofs, awarded during Zuma's corruption-tainted tenure of 2009-2018.

Magashule joins a slew of other senior government officials and businessmen who have appeared in court over the contracts and are out on bail.

"This is one of the most significant developments perhaps since the arrest of Zuma," political analyst Ralph Mathekga told AFP.

Zuma was forced out in 2018 over scandals centred around an Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative contracts with state companies and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

His successor Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to root out corruption in South Africa, which has been led by the ANC since Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994 after the end of apartheid.

Ramaphosa recently penned a controversial letter to ANC telling them to face the "stark reality" that the party was "accused number one" for corruption.

Magashule is part of an internal faction that has opposed Ramaphosa since he replaced Zuma.

Mathekga described him as a "very controversial" figure and well versed in "street politics" -- the ability to muster grassroots support and hamper Ramaphosa's path towards a second term in 2024.

The ANC said it would monitor developments closely.

"The Secretary General previously spoke about his imminent arrest and ... stated on more than one occasion, including through his legal team, that he would cooperate with any process undertaken by law enforcement agencies," the party said in a statement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.