South Africa: Pieter-Louis Myburgh Details the Case Against Ace Magashule - 'There's Too Much Set in Stone'

The wheels of justice might turn slowly, but at least they're turning. Ahead of Ace Magashule's court appearance, Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh, in a Daily Maverick webinar, detailed the case against the ANC secretary-general and explained how authorities are finally starting to act on high-profile cases.

When the ANC's top six officials met to consider the warrant of arrest issued for party Secretary-General Ace Magashule this week, Pieter-Louis Myburgh did a quick search on the other five members.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza faces widespread allegations while he was Mpumalanga premier; Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has been embroiled in the Bosasa scandal; Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has been linked to the Guptas; Treasurer Paul Mashatile never quite seems to be able to shake rumours about the "Alex Mafia", and the nature of his current post could open himself up to various allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been implicated in corruption claims, but his critics continue to raise questions about his campaign finances for the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

Despite the party's own resolutions, the officials did not ask Magashule to step aside while he faces corruption charges related to the R255-million Free State asbestos audit contract.

