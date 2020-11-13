South Africa: Cricket SA in a State of Civil War After Members Council Defies Sports Minister

analysis

After two weeks of relative calm, Cricket South Africa exploded into conflict on Thursday as the Members Council rejected the authority of the newly appointed interim board.

Cricket South Africa's Members Council, the sport's highest decision-making body, has entered into a state of brinkmanship with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa after effectively sacking the interim CSA board. South African cricket is in a state of civil war.

"Cricket South Africa's Members Council today announced that it will not be appointing the interim board," CSA said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following various engagements and a meeting between the Members Council, the proposed interim board of CSA, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and members of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Members Council have written to the Minister to raise material concerns about the proposed interim board.

"Matters include several unresolved issues; overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed interim board."

In other words, the Members Council did not like the type of uncomfortable questions and probing the interim board undertook. Which is precisely what it was intended to do.

On 30 October Mthethwa...