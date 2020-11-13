South Africa: SAA Whistle-Blowers - 'We Want to See People Being Charged - Then We Will Feel Vindication'

12 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melody Emmett

South African Airways' whistle-blowers Cynthia Stimpel and Dr Masimba Dahwa were at the Zondo Commission last week to witness former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and ex-board member Yakhe Kwinana being called to account. Five years on, the airline's former group treasurer and head of procurement are still trying to pick up the pieces. As they listened to the two women who destroyed their careers, what was their reaction?

Displaying signs reading: Lying! Lying! Lying! No integrity, Conflict of interest - SAA whistle-blower Cynthia Stimpel staged a solitary protest in the foyer of the Zondo Commission.

"I wanted to do a passive protest when I saw that Ms Myeni and Miss Kwinana were going to be on at the Zondo," she told Daily Maverick.

"I thought that every time they lie or say something that contravenes what their duties were as directors, I would put up a sign. Unfortunately, we can't do it in Zondo so I am holding them up here.

"They have shown no integrity as directors, no duty of care, no diligence," the former group treasurer said....

