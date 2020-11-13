South Africa: ANC Passes By-Election Test, While DA Sheds Votes Left and Right

12 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

There was a theoretical possibility that 12 municipalities could have seen a change in leadership or a reconfiguration of their coalition governments in the Super Wednesday by-election bonanza. At the end of the day, only two of the 12 municipalities will welcome new leaders.

The African National Congress and its coalition partners have more secure control over the City of Johannesburg, and the Democratic Alliance will probably take over Knysna with the African Christian Democratic Party. The real story was the tectonic shifts which took place in many wards across the length and breadth of this country. Below is a scorecard of what each of the major parties has going for it after Wednesday and what will cause angst and concern.

ANC

The ANC had to defend 71 wards yesterday. It also ran the risk of potentially losing outright control of Phokwane (Hartswater), Renosterberg (Petrusville), Walter Sisulu (Aliwal North), Tsantsabane (Postmasburg), Khai-Ma (Pofadder), JB Marks (Potchefstroom) and losing its coalition majority in Johannesburg, Rustenburg and Knysna.

The ANC picked up six wards and lost two for a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

