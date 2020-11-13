South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay - 'Lockdown Will Only Do Harm At This Point,' Says Prof Madhi

analysis

As the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Nelson Mandela Bay rose past the 6,000 mark, Wits University's Professor Shabir Madhi said imposing a stricter lockdown would be futile.

"Government has very little that it is able to do to stop this," Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, Shabir Madhi, said about the outbreak in one of two hotspots in South Africa. "The only place other than Nelson Mandela Bay that the hospital admissions data indicates as a hotspot is Mangaung in the Free State."

Hospitalisation data shows that the rest of the country was reasonably stable.

Madhi said any efforts to impose a lockdown on the district "will just damage more livelihoods. Any higher level of lockdown will be a futile exercise.

"It is almost a foregone conclusion that we are going to have a resurgence - the timing and magnitude will be measured by people's behaviour. If people stop wearing face masks and ignore physical distancing the transmission of the virus will speed up. Handwashing remains very important. The virus has not disappeared from South Africa."

He said antibody tests done at HIV clinics and antenatal clinics in the Western Cape had confirmed that about...