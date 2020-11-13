Southern Africa: SA to Face Botswana in Final

DEFENDING champions South Africa will face Botswana in the decider of the 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship after both won through contrasting semifinals in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

South Africa defeated Malawi 6-2, the home side running away with it in the second half, as the Scorchers suffered from an early red card for goalkeeper Samir Amidu. Botswana edged fancied Zambia 2-1 for a first ever visit to the Cosafa Women's Championship and on to the cusp of what would be one of their greatest triumphs in the team's history.

The final will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 15h00), the magnificent World Cup venue that serves as a jewel in the Friendly City's crown.

South Africa and Malawi were goalless at half-time of their semi, but the visitors were dealt a blow when Amidu was rightly red-carded on 20 minutes for a wild lunge on Hilda Magaia just outside the box with the South African bearing down on goal.

The hosts made their numerical supremacy count in the second period, scoring six goals in 23 minutes to seize control of the tie.

The excellent Magaia netted a hat-trick that showcased all her technical ability, while Nomvula Kgoale grabbed a brace and Sibulele Holweni got the other goal. That took Holweni to seven goals, level at the top of the tournament's scorers list with Tabitha Chawinga, who netted Malawi's second goal, by then a consolation.

Her sister Temwa Chawinga had earlier levelled the game with a brilliant free-kick that beat home goalkeeper Andile Dlamini all ends up.

Botswana booked a place in their first ever Cosafa Women's Championship final with a stunning success over Olympic Games-bound Zambia.

It was some sweet revenge for The Mares, who had been ousted by Zambia in the Olympic qualification process with a 3-0 aggregate loss, this after they had beaten South Africa in the earlier rounds.

It is also growth from Botswana, who reached the semifinals of the Cosafa tournament last year but lost 4-0 to the Zambians and were then beaten by Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off. Lone Gaofetoge handed them the lead inside eight minutes on Thursday with a stunning long-range drive, though only she will know if the ball from wide on the right was meant to be a cross.

Either way it nestled in the top corner and provided a massive boost in confidence for the Mares. Botswana made it 2-0 from the penalty-spot six minutes before halftime following a handball in the area, with Refilwe Tholekele confidently stepping up to drive home the spot-kick.

However, Zambia were given hope deep into first half injury-time as Ireen Lungu played a neat one-two, before curling the ball into the back of the net. It was all Zambia in the second period as Botswana were forced to defend in numbers, but despite some close moments, including a goal ruled out for offside, they were able to hold on for a historic win.

Meanwhile, South Africa ensured they would finish third in the Cosafa Women's u17 Championship pool as they thumped Comoros Islands 9-0 in their final game on Thursday.

The final line-up had already been established going into the last round of pool matches, with Zambia to face Tanzania at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (12h00), but there was pride to play for on both sides.

The home team were simply too strong though as they over-ran their opponents and might have had many more as well.

Captain Jessica Wade took her tally for the competition to five with a brace, while Nabeelah Galant, Kanalelo Taiwe and Jade Leask also grabbed two each, the latter with a sumptuous long-range effort that was perhaps the pick. Thimna Mpehle got the other goal for the home side.

Zambia eased to a 5-2 victory over Zimbabwe to ensure they won all four of their pool games and go into Saturday's final against Tanzania (12h00).

Tisilile Lungu netted a hat-trick for the Zambians, taking her total for the competition to five, in what was another dominant display with the side.

Tionge Sambo and Taonga Chulu got the other goals for Zambia, while 13-year-old Ropafadzo Maferefa and Rudo Machadu netted for Zimbabwe.

No fans will be allowed access into the stadium on final day, but the senior championship matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport's Variety4 in South Africa, and Variety 4 Africa and Go Select 2, as well as being streamed live on www.cosafa.tv. The u17 games will also be on COSAFA.TV. - cosafa.com