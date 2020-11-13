South Africa: Ace Magashule Appears in Court While Free State Residents Deny Knowing of Any Project to Replace Asbestos Roofs

GCIS/Flickr
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.
13 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Nthabiseng Ligelebane has lived in her family home in Dihlabeng, Free State, for 58 years but only recently became aware that the house's asbestos roof was a hazard to her health.

Like several other residents in the area, Nthabiseng Ligelebane was oblivious to the fact that the roof in her family home was made of asbestos, even though she had experienced lung issues from time to time.

"I've never known another home but this one. My siblings and I were raised here. I raised my children here and today they're raising their children under the same roof I have called home all my life," Ligelebane said.

An asbestos roofed house in Dihlabeng, Free State on 12 November 2020. The hazardous roof was supposed to be replaced in 2014 but to date that has not happened despite money having left the Free State Human Settlements department. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

It was only after an arrest warrant was issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on 10 November that Ligelebane learned about the dangers of asbestos roofs.

In 2014, the Free State department of human settlements (FSHS) embarked on a project to identify and replace asbestos roofs in the province.

Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
ANC's Secretary-General Appears in South African Court
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Heat is On for Magashule as South Africa's ANC Readies Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.