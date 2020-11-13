South Africa: Ace Magashule Appears in Court While Free State Residents Deny Knowing of Any Project to Replace Asbestos Roofs

analysis

Nthabiseng Ligelebane has lived in her family home in Dihlabeng, Free State, for 58 years but only recently became aware that the house's asbestos roof was a hazard to her health.

Like several other residents in the area, Nthabiseng Ligelebane was oblivious to the fact that the roof in her family home was made of asbestos, even though she had experienced lung issues from time to time.

"I've never known another home but this one. My siblings and I were raised here. I raised my children here and today they're raising their children under the same roof I have called home all my life," Ligelebane said.

An asbestos roofed house in Dihlabeng, Free State on 12 November 2020. The hazardous roof was supposed to be replaced in 2014 but to date that has not happened despite money having left the Free State Human Settlements department. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

It was only after an arrest warrant was issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on 10 November that Ligelebane learned about the dangers of asbestos roofs.

In 2014, the Free State department of human settlements (FSHS) embarked on a project to identify and replace asbestos roofs in the province.

Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting,...