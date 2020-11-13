South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Community and Medical Staff Benefit From the Beiersdorf International Aid Program

13 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Beiersdorf

In this critical time, it is more than ever about togetherness. Earlier this year, Beiersdorf pledged to contribute to society's collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by creating an immediate 50 million Euro international aid program. This commitment is in line with Beiersdorf's corporate purpose "Care Beyond Skin" which expresses its passion to reach beyond its core business of taking care of people's skin and making a sustainable contribution to people, society and the environment.

This is the largest, globally coordinated humanitarian program in the company's history, aimed at providing immediate aid in the fight against COVID-19, but also long-term support by focusing their contribution on vulnerable groups within the societies in highly affected regions around the globe that are facing tremendous socio-economic challenges that are beyond the immediate health crisis.

Beiersdorf Southern Africa, which is located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is one of more than 170 international affiliates of the skin care company, Beiersdorf AG. Beiersdorf manufactures well-known brands including NIVEA, NIVEA MEN, Labello, Elastoplast, and Eucerin.

Through "Care Beyond Skin" Beiersdorf Southern Africa will be providing both a financial donation, and a product donation towards COVID-19 relief. The purpose of the product donation is to thank frontline medical workers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.