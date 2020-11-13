South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Community and Medical Staff Benefit From the Beiersdorf International Aid Program

analysis

In this critical time, it is more than ever about togetherness. Earlier this year, Beiersdorf pledged to contribute to society's collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by creating an immediate 50 million Euro international aid program. This commitment is in line with Beiersdorf's corporate purpose "Care Beyond Skin" which expresses its passion to reach beyond its core business of taking care of people's skin and making a sustainable contribution to people, society and the environment.

This is the largest, globally coordinated humanitarian program in the company's history, aimed at providing immediate aid in the fight against COVID-19, but also long-term support by focusing their contribution on vulnerable groups within the societies in highly affected regions around the globe that are facing tremendous socio-economic challenges that are beyond the immediate health crisis.

Beiersdorf Southern Africa, which is located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is one of more than 170 international affiliates of the skin care company, Beiersdorf AG. Beiersdorf manufactures well-known brands including NIVEA, NIVEA MEN, Labello, Elastoplast, and Eucerin.

Through "Care Beyond Skin" Beiersdorf Southern Africa will be providing both a financial donation, and a product donation towards COVID-19 relief. The purpose of the product donation is to thank frontline medical workers...