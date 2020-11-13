South Africa: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics - Be Careful What You Wish for

opinion

There may come a time, within the next three to four decades, when we have robots that are smarter and more independent than we want them to be.

I have for a long time held the belief that we humans are on a collision course with ourselves because of our stubbornness and stupidity, and, in more tangible terms, because scientific and technological achievements can end up in the wrong hands. I have never doubted any of these beliefs. I have been especially perturbed by the dangers of nuclear power, war (again) and the climate crisis, which have, I believe, run away from us, with no apparent way back.

With respect to scientific achievements, there is no way that we can "undiscover" or retreat from the frontiers of, say, physics, that we have expanded to the point where people have (wrongfully) suggested that physics may have reached a dead end. This notwithstanding, the stand-out example of scientific achievements ending up in the "wrong hands" and being used to sow death and destruction is the way in which the Manhattan Project led to the US killing and maiming of at least a million Japanese at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In 1936, the physicist...