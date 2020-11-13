Nigeria: Dangote to Begin Fertilizer Sales This Month

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has disclosed that it will begin the sales of its fertilizer plant's product this month.

In a statement, the Group Executive Director, Strategy and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, assured that Dangote Fertilizer plant's products will hit the market this month.

He said Dangote Fertilizer would make Nigeria become self-sufficient in fertilizer production and have the capacity to export the products to other African countries.

"Right now, farmers are forced to utilize whatever fertilizer that is available as they have no choice, but we need to know that the fertiliser that will work in one state may not be suitable in another state."

He also said the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery project will create jobs for not less than 250,000 Nigerians when completed and fully operational next year.

Dangote Industries Limited is the highest employer of labour outside the federal government.

The Director-General, Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA), Olawale Timothy lauded the promotion of the refinery.

"It is worthy to note that the generation of 250,000 workers by the refinery at completion will reduce youth unemployment. We also have the advantage of reducing poverty in the country. This is because gainful employment will increase the purchasing power of the people. It will improve their style of living."