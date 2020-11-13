South Africa: How Checkers Quietly Won the Delivery App Wars

opinion

Ease of use and an hour for delivery have made the Sixty60 app a winner during lockdown.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

I didn't really believe that Checkers would actually take 60 minutes to deliver the groceries I had just ordered, but I would have been happy to receive them on the same day.

I'd heard people raving about the new Sixty60 app even before that economic elephant called the Covid-19 lockdown trampled us.

But I had downloaded it because I'd seen the advert in the Daily Maverick 168 newspaper. I was pleased to see a new newspaper (a good democracy needs all the voices it can get), getting a decent share of advertising, including a rather cheeky Checkers ad in a newspaper sold exclusively through Pick n Pay stores.

I like a good (digital) underdog and was pleasantly surprised by how thoroughly good the Sixty60 app is.

First, the app does take the advertised time. That alone was noteworthy.

But the most enjoyable thing is how slick the m-commerce interface is. As a long-time online shopper, I've been beta tested by everyone since Amazon. Some mobile apps are, well, frustrating. The interface isn't optimised properly for mobile, so...