Tanzania: NSSF Improves Service Delivery

13 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SIGNIFICANT improvements made by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to its service delivery systems have benefited its members and revolutionised country's social security services.

Some members of the NSSF have acknowledged that the improvements have led to saving time and accessing their statements.

One of the members who spoke recently, Mr Herel Mbaga, said NSSF members were enjoying the use of Government's Electronic Payment Gateway system (GePG) which had simplified operations and reduced costs.

"In the past the employer had to prepare cheques, arrange trips to NSSF offices. So, we used to spend a lot of time, but now you may access everything through a mobile phone and a computer. You can send an email after which you will get a phone call that payment has been received," he said.

He added: "We really commend NSSF for initiating this service because it has revolutionised social security services."

Another member, Mr Benjamin Simon, said in tracking his contributions' statement together with his employer's contributions, he used NSSF website where he joined a self-service system known as a member's portal to access his contributions' statement which enabled him to access information.

Mr Simon said he could access all his information through NSSF Taarifa, which could be downloaded through 'Google Play Store' and allow him to view his contributions' statement wherever it was remitted by his or her employer.

Commenting on the improvements, NSSF Geita Regional Manager Feruz Mtika said NSSF had been providing digital services to members using various electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers and laptops.

Mr Mtika said NSSF used a variety of systems to provide services to members, including a self-service system that enabled a member to view his contributions' statement through mobile phone.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.