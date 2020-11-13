Tanzania: NSSF Improves Service Delivery

SIGNIFICANT improvements made by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to its service delivery systems have benefited its members and revolutionised country's social security services.

Some members of the NSSF have acknowledged that the improvements have led to saving time and accessing their statements.

One of the members who spoke recently, Mr Herel Mbaga, said NSSF members were enjoying the use of Government's Electronic Payment Gateway system (GePG) which had simplified operations and reduced costs.

"In the past the employer had to prepare cheques, arrange trips to NSSF offices. So, we used to spend a lot of time, but now you may access everything through a mobile phone and a computer. You can send an email after which you will get a phone call that payment has been received," he said.

He added: "We really commend NSSF for initiating this service because it has revolutionised social security services."

Another member, Mr Benjamin Simon, said in tracking his contributions' statement together with his employer's contributions, he used NSSF website where he joined a self-service system known as a member's portal to access his contributions' statement which enabled him to access information.

Mr Simon said he could access all his information through NSSF Taarifa, which could be downloaded through 'Google Play Store' and allow him to view his contributions' statement wherever it was remitted by his or her employer.

Commenting on the improvements, NSSF Geita Regional Manager Feruz Mtika said NSSF had been providing digital services to members using various electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers and laptops.

Mr Mtika said NSSF used a variety of systems to provide services to members, including a self-service system that enabled a member to view his contributions' statement through mobile phone.