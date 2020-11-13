Tanzania: JNHPP Water Ways Excavation Now at 74%

THE excavation work of three Power Water Ways through which water will flow to Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project along Rufiji River has reached 74 per cent.

The Project Manager, Eng Said Kambanga said during an exclusive interview with Tanzania Information Services that the three channels will support the functioning of nine turbines, each generating 235 megawatts, making up a total of 2,115 megawatts.

Eng Kambanga observed that the excavation of Water Ways is an important stage in the project execution after the diversion of water from its ordinary route, followed by other important developments to support power generation.

"The execution of similar hydro-power projects across the globe is not usually an easy process, as it might be seen by many," he said.

He added: "Excavation of the three power water ways which will direct water to the power house is considered as an important stage in the production of power," said Eng Kambanga, who also works with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco).

He noted that the excavation work is set to be completed on December 2020, stressing that there are no setbacks to hinder the process.

Like the tunnels, the construction of the Power House will also be finalized on December 2020; leading to another stage of pouring concrete in both areas, a process that will start in January 2021.

The project manager further said that everything with regard to the implementation of the flagship project was going on as planned.

"This is a very important project to the people of Tanzania, that is why the fifth phase administration under Dr John Magufuli decided to invest 6.5trl/- of the taxpayer' money," he said.

The engineer said together with his fellow patriotic experts, they have been working day and night to ensure the country's goals of possessing the state of the art hydro power production facility in the continent and first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa is realized on time.

Upon its completion, the project will enable the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to have its own reliable electricity separate from households.

Upon completion of the project, Tanzanians will see power tariffs going down, reducing cost of living and production cost in industries.

According to the Engineer, the contract was entered between the government and Egyptian company Arab Contractors, and is anticipated to be complete by June 2022.