Tanzania: Fish Stocks Decreasing in Lake Victoria - Fishermen

FISHERMEN along the shores of Lake Victoria in Mara Region have asked the government and other stakeholders to conduct research on a decrease in fish stocks in some parts of Lake Victoria.

Victoria Fishing and Farming Organisation (Vifafio) Managing Director Majura Maingu told 'Daily News' early this week there were signs of a decrease in fish stocks basing on the information obtained from fishermen in the area.

"There is information that fish stocks are decreasing in Lake Victoria and local communities depending on fishing activities are complaining about the situation," Mr Maingu said.

He said the fishermen associated the situation with an increase in invasive species such water hyacinth in the lake.

"We need a scientific research to verify why fish species are decreasing and if the situation is caused by water hyacinth," Mr Maiungu insisted.

Mr Maingu also hinted that besides water hyacinth, other invasive plant species had been seen along the lake shores, calling for immediate interventions.

Vifafio is a local organisation that seeks to empower fishermen and farmers to utilise available resources to improve their living standards.

Fishing supports the lives of people along the lake shores in Mara Region and other parts of the Lake Zone.