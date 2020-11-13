Botswana: Information On Church Gatherings Misleading

Gaborone — Information circulating on social media, which states that religious organisations are allowed a maximum of 75 attendees per service, is false and misleading.

According to a press release from Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, the number of attendees per service still stands at 50, which is in line with the provision of Botswana Extraordinary Gazette dated November 9, 2020.

The release says the public is therefore advised to ignore the post, which has gone viral on social media.

Source : BOPA