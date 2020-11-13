Tanzania: Stanbic Scoops Investment Bank Award

13 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

STANBIC Bank Tanzania has been named Best Investment Bank in Tanzania for 2020 by EMEA Finance.

EMEA Finance is a journal dedicated exclusively for reporting financial events and triumphs in the international finance industry.

The results of Best Investment Banking award are based on the degree to which the selected banks demonstrate their exceptional depth of market understanding and excellence in offering services to investors to contribute to the development of the national economy.

Stanbic Tanzania Chief Executive Kevin Wingfield said winning the award reiterated the bank's continued leadership in the investment banking landscape of the country.

"Over the years, Stanbic has been supporting the growth objectives of both government and our corporate customers looking for a banking partner focused on delivering tailored solutions for our clients," Mr Wingfield said on Thursday.

Having built strong in-country advisory capabilities supported by global sector expertise, the lender has been delivering a full range of investment banking services to their clients.

"We have partnered with our clients in supporting a number of projects, including infrastructure, power, mining, telecoms, construction and trade," Mr Wingfield said.

He said many of these projects were key drivers of economic growth and tools towards achieving Tanzania's industrialisation goals.

The Stanbic head further said that the award was as a result of mutual efforts between bank customers and partners, and that "we are all committed to continuing finding innovative ways of making dreams possible by enabling key projects to materialise."

Stanbic Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest bank by assets.

