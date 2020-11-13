Tanzania: Health Docket Helped Me, Ummy Mwalimu

13 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — TANGA urban Member of Parliament, Ms Ummy Mwalimu has professed that being the health minister was one of the reasons she recorded a landslide victory.

Early this week at Bunge grounds in Dodoma, Ms Mwalimu noted that the good work done in the health ministry under her supervision helped Tanga urban residents to have a well informed choice during last month's election.

Ms Mwalimu further said that the success during her tenure in the ministry made her popular and accepted among Tanga residents, which prompted her to accumulate 114,445 votes, which was almost 94 per cent of all votes cast in Tanga urban constituency.

"I am sincerely thankful to President John Magufuli who appointed me to lead that ministry; the good work done there improved my CV, and my fellow Tanga urban residents acknowledged it by trusting me and giving me victory," she revealed.

She said that with other stakeholders in the region, at least six health centrers were established. Conversely, the improvement of the Tanga region referral hospital (Bombo) was the main target of advancing the health sector.

Ms Mwalimu said for many years Tanga residents had to travel to Dar es Salaam for health services, but enhancement of Bombo hospital ended their predicament.

Several Tanga residents who accompanied Ms Mwalimu to attend her first Parliament session as an elected MP revealed their confidence in the former health minister towards transforming the constituency.

Bongo Fleva artiste, Kassim Mganga was among the big names in the MP's convoy.

Mganga said he noted the commendable work done by Ms Mwalimu long before she became the elected MP.

"When it comes to issues that have interest to Tanga residents, she is very selfish, her desire is to see Tanga moving from where we are to a better situation," he insisted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.