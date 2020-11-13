Tanzania: Mwanza Firm to Construct Classrooms at Isagehe School

13 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula, Mwanza

The Mwanza-based Magare Company Limited is set to construct three classrooms at Isagehe Secondary School in Shinyanga Region early next year.

This is part of the company corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The company's Chief Executive Officer abula Magangila said on Thursday that the initiative was part of their CSR and routinely were giving back to the community part of their profit where they operated.

"Our children need to learn in a conducive environment. That is why the government has come up with a free education initiative. We are here to support the move," Mr Magangila said.

He stressed that classrooms' construction activities would take off next January, but hesitated to disclose how much had been set aside so far for the project.

The CEO said further that for the same reasons of supporting the government, the company had already put in their payroll six science and commerce teachers for Isagehe School.

"The teachers joined the school this month and had already been put on the company's payroll," said the CEO.

He said they were concerned with the availability of more teachers for science subjects so as the country could produce as many experts as possible to serve in various sectors.

"Our company deals with engineering related activities, hence, we are aware how experts in the sector are highly needed," Magangila said.

He said the company would continue paying six teachers under a renewable term until the government officially entered them into its employment system.

He added that not only the education sector, but also the company created local experts as a result of effective implementation of the Local Content Act, expressing his gratitude to the government for the reforms it had made.

Since the Act directs the involvement of many local people in various development projects he said Tanzanians had been grabbing such an opportunity to sharpen their knowledge and skills from foreign experts and increase the number of local experts.

According to him, the firm started with only four staff at its beginning in 2013, but currently it has over 150, with gender balance being a priority.

