Tanzania: Magufuli Inaugurates Parliament, Welcomes MPs' Constructive Criticisms

13 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has inaugurated the 12th Parliament in Dodoma on Friday and welcomed constructive criticisms from Members of Parliament.

Speaking during the inauguration event in Dodoma, he said MPs should not hesitate to bringing out their constructive criticisms with suggestions on how to solve issues.

Dr Magufuli who was re-elected for the second term last month seized the opportunity to explain government's priorities in the next five years.

He said war against corruption will continue as the country targets annual economic growth of up to eight per cent in order to reduce poverty among Tanzanians.

In improving country's business environment and reduction of investments bottlenecks, his excellence President Magufuli shifted the National Investment Center (NIC) from Prime Minister's Office to his Office.

He also expressed his intention of making more billionaires by strengthening private sector.

