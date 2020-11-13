Tanzania: Mwinyi's Grand Speech Inspires Zanzibaris

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi's inaugural speech to the 10th House of Representatives was the talk of the town here yesterday, with majority islanders appreciating it as a "morale booster towards economic prosperity."

In his 31-page document that lasted him 72 minutes to read in the house, Dr Mwinyi detailed his envisaged blue economy focused strategies, which he said will usher the islands into social and economic prosperity.

"I listened to the entire speech ...I found it highly moving and all inclusive. It touched every sector and every individual, I just pray for him to deliver his promise," Mkunazini-based stationery dealer Husna Abdallah Ali said of the speech.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Zanzibar approved the speech on Thursday, describing it as a true elucidation of the country's development vision under the eighth-phase government.

The ruling party said despite detailing the government strategies to speed up economic growth, the speech has as well addressed all groups and sectors in the society.

Secretary of CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Special Committee Catherine Peter Nao, speaking at the party's Kisiwandui main office here, said through the 72-minute speech, Dr Mwinyi clearly showed how Zanzibaris will prosper socially and economically in the next five years.

President Mwinyi pledged to incorporate all citizens in the entire social, political and economic related matters in the country, vowing to build new Zanzibar through the blue economy-based transformations, which will guarantee social and economic prosperity to all islanders.

Ms Nao said CCM believes that through the blue economy, which will integrate various economic sectors-fishing, modern fish farming, fish processing industries, sea weed farming, oil and gas exploration as well as tourism-more decent jobs will be created for Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general.

"CCM Zanzibar commends Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council for the brilliant speech, which has displayed the will, direction, sustainable plans and real mission of the government to serve Zanzibaris without discrimination on colour, tribe or political ideologies," she said.

Zanzibar University lecturer Dr Yahya Khamis Hamad commended the speech as an indication of the country's bright future. He said: "It indicates a bright future for Zanzibaris, particularly if civil servants show commitment and work diligently in their respective positions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said President Mwinyi has already shown his strategies and commitment towards the achievement of development goals as prescribed in the ruling party's election manifesto and the country's vision 2050.

"I challenge my fellow citizens to support the president in ensuring that everybody plays their role," he said.

Former Paje Legislator Jaku Hashim Ayoub commented, "I ask people of Zanzibar, especially the youths and women in different social and economic activities to team up and work hard to achieve the goals as detailed by President Mwinyi."

AAFP National Chairman and one of the 15 presidential candidates in the just concluded general election Said Soud Said described the address as visionary, imploring all Zanzibaris to practice it.

"Zanzibar needs peace, unity, stability and collaboration among political parties to move forward. Dr Mwinyi has started well with the promising speech," said Mr Soud.

Zanzibar National Association of the Blind Coordinator Adil Mohamed welcomed the speech, saying it has offered great hopes for people with disability.

With the exception of few individuals who dismissed the inaugural address mostly on ideological basis, all the islanders nurtured great hopes on the future, which according to President Mwinyi is: "Pure grace."