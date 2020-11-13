Kenya: KNUT Seeks Labour Ministry Intervention as Feud With TSC Escalates

13 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has petitioned Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to intervene and save it from being totally crippled by the teachers' employer - Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion who has faulted TSC for meddling in the inion's internal affairs to suppress dissenting voices.

Sossion has asked Chelugui to use his mandate and stop TSC from meddling with the union's affairs forthwith.

"The teachers have been patient for too long and they are actually surprised at the endless spirited attack by the employer," he said on Friday during a media briefing at the union's headquarters.

Sossion said their conflict with the Nancy Macharia-led commission stemmed from a myriad of issues with the most paramount one being the attempts by the commission to deregister its members.

The nominated MP said that TSC has over time continued to cripple its operations by attacking the union's check-off system hence systematically, gradually diminishing its resources.

Sossion claims that the check-off was withdrawn by TSC in July, August and December 2019 and in subsequent months.

"Some lazy characters in this country who have taken over TSC cannot wake up in the year 2017 and their business at TSC is nothing but to plan for the destruction of the union and sale a narrative that a strong union is bad for the government," he said.

Sossion attributed the union's woes including the the shutting of branch offices and actioning of KNUT properties.

KNUT staff in all the 110 branches countrywide have also lost their salaries and medical covers.

Staff at the union headquarters have also been evicted while others have been listed on the Credit Reference Bureau for defaulting on loans.

"Please act within the next seven days and address all the matters we have raised to ensure industrial peace in the teaching service," he said.

