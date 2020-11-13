Kenya: Veteran Broadcaster Mambo Mbotela in Need of Sh1.1 Million to Clear Medical Bill

13 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Veteran broadcast broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has called on well-wishers to help him in offsetting his hospital bill at the Nairobi South Hospital.

The hospital's Human Resource Manager Stephen Mutavi said in an appeal dated November 12 that Mbotela had been admitted at the facility since October 29 and was due to be discharged having recuperated.

His medical bill accumulated to Sh1,105,498.

"He is due for discharge Friday November 13, 2020 as per the doctor's recommendations to continue with homecare treatment," Mutavi said.

"The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh.1, 105,498.78 as of today (Friday) and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.