Kenya: Trouble Brewing Between FKF and Clubs Over Top Flight League

Trouble is brewing over the running of Kenya's top flight league ahead of the new season after a majority of clubs rejected a proposal by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa to have the league managed by a committee appointed by the body's National Executive Council (NEC).

Mwendwa has been on record previously saying the new league would be managed by a new legal entity owned by the clubs as was before under Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited. FKF Premier League Limited was proposed and a committee led by Ulinzi Stars chairman Col Erick Oloo was formed to oversee the transition.

However, It appears that Mwendwa has now gone back on the agreement and wants the federation to fully run the affairs of the proposed FKFPL through a committee set up by the National Executive Council (NEC).

Top-tier teams have rejected this proposal and want the federation to fulfill its end of the bargain as promised from the onset.

Clubs refused

Club representatives met the FKF President Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno on Wednesday and informed them of the same. This was a follow up to another meeting held previously to discuss the same issue that now threatens the status of the league.

"You must recall that our mandate was to ensure a smooth transition from the KPL to a new independent entity and our committee had exhaustively appraised the clubs on our recommendations which the clubs fully concurred with. The meeting was also briefly attended by the FKF President and CEO who reiterated the federation's position that they were hesitant to allow the running of the league by an independent entity. The president instead suggested the league be managed by what he described as "League Management Committee" (LMC) appointed by their National Executive Committee (NEC)," minutes from the meeting shared to all clubs read in part.

"The said LMC was to operate from the Goal Project and with its staff derived from the FKF. It was also to operate a separate account on the recommendation of the FKF where monies derived by the FKF from the BetKing and StarTimes Sponsorship deals would be transferred to by the FKF upon receipt of the same. The FKF President stated that this was on account of a Fifa directive and that we should also borrow a leaf from the Tanzanian and Ugandan models. He then requested the clubs to forward their Letters of Endorsement of the Sponsorship deals and approval of the new arrangement."

After a lengthy deliberations and consultations, the clubs rejected the proposal and unanimously passed the following resolutions:

In addition to its current members being Col Erick Oloo, Chairman (Ulinzi Stars FC), Dr Dan Shikanda, Vice Chairman (AFC Leopards SC), Mr Ken Ochieng', Member (Zoo FC), Mr Dan Aduda, Member (Tusker FC) and Mr Robert Maoga, Secretary (Kariobangi Sharks FC), the Interim Transitional Committee membership to include Mr Azu Ogolla (KCB FC), Mr Dennis Gicheru (Wazito FC) and Mr Dixion Kibagendi (Bandari FC) to make it all inclusive.

All club rights currently owned by KPL shall continue to be so pooled together and shall continue to be jointly owned by the clubs through a legal entity managed by the clubs and the Interim Transitional Committee has been tasked to bring this to fruition.

The FKF shall be at liberty to manage the Top Tier League as it is mandated by its Constitution but may delegate the function to the independent legal entity if it deems fit to.

The clubs are also eager to petition the government through the ministry of sport to allow resumption of the league and for financial support to oversee the same from the Sports Fund.

In now what could be another frontier for a pull-and-push between the top-tier clubs and the federation, the transitional committee has also called upon Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chairman Ambrose Rachier to convene an urgent KPL Annual General Meeting (AGM) to discuss the status of the league.

The meeting was held by representatives of all top-tier clubs except Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga United who were absent with apology.

FKF had already released the fixtures for the new season, with tentative dates of the weekend of November 21 set for the 2020/21 campaign opener.

In a quick rejoinder, FKF CEO Otieno accused some club chairmen of trying to blackmail the federation.

"It is true we had suggested the formation of a company to run the league but after careful consideration and research, we have found out that clubs are not allowed under Kenyan law to own shares in limited companies. Previously under KPL it is individuals under clubs that owned these shares and this provided room for pilferage and it is this mistake that we don't want to repeat," Otieno stated.

"Clubs want financial independence and this will be provided under the committee. Club chairmen will be signatories of the bank account that will be opened. It is the standard practice in most leagues worldwide but the opposition we are facing is from a few individuals who believe it's now their turn to eat. We don't want to jump from the frying pan to the fire, from one mistake to another," Otieno added.

"The federation has the mandate to run the top league and this is enshrined in the FKF constitution. We want the best for the league and will not let a few selfish individuals repeat the same mistakes we are running away from."