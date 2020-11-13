Namibia: Saints Join Old Boys At the Top

SAINTS beat DTS 2-0 on Wednesday night to draw level with Old Boys at the top of the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Men's Premier League.

Goals by Cody van der Merwe and Brynn Cleak gave Saints the victory, but DTS can draw satisfaction from a sterling effort against the star-studded Saints side.

Saints did the early attacking with Cleak, Van der Merwe, Liam Hermanus and Damien Schütz all prominent.

DTS keeper Liam Janse van Rensburg pulled off a fine save from Cleak early on, while DTS defender Ralph Lumley cleared a shot off the line from a short corner.

Saints continued to dominate in the second chukka, with a shot by Isaac Fallis well saved by Van Rensburg, while Julian Schütz brought off a fine tackle on Van der Merwe in the box.

Saints finally took the lead early in the third chukka with Van der Merwe scoring from a short corner, but DTS started making some incursions of their own, with Josh van der Merwe prominent in attack. He had a shot well saved by Saints' keeper Renier van Rooyen, and then narrowly shot wide from a short corner.

Most of the action, though, was at the other end, with Saints winning several short corners in the final chukka. They couldn't get past an inspired Van Rensburg, but Cleak finally increased their lead when he rounded off a quick counter-attack with three minutes to go.

It was a well deserved victory for Saints, who dominated possession, but DTS can take pride from their effort, especially seeing that they only had one player on the bench.

The victory puts Saints level with Old Boys at the top of the log on eight points from three matches each, although Old Boys have a slightly better goal aggregate.

DTS, meanwhile, are two points behind in third place, but having played one more match.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints remain on top of the log after their opponents failed to reduce the gap.

DTS were held to a 2-2 draw by Saints B, while the Masters team and Windhoek Old Boys drew 3-3.

Saints B and Masters both started their matches with a two-goal advantage as second division sides, and then defended doggedly to each take a point from their encounters.

DTS opened their account early on with a short corner goal by Caitlin Gillies, while Anja Kruger added a field goal to draw level at 2-2 midway through the second chukka.

DTS piled on the pressure in the second half, but could not get past Saints B, who defended in numbers to hold on for a draw.

Masters also started with a two-goal advantage against WOB, who opened their account with a short corner goal by Armin van Staden in the first chukka.

Masters, however, increased their lead with a field goal by Britta Haensel in the third chukka, but Wilri Venter immediately replied with a field goal for Old Boys.

Old Boys pushed hard for the equaliser in the final chukka and it finally came two minutes from time when Van Staden scored her second goal from a short corner.

Saints A now lead the log on seven points from three matches, followed by Masters on five points from three matches, and DTS on five points from four matches.