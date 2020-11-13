South Africa: Friday Activist - Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh

12 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Sometimes the world is a hard place, but Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh will still take on despots, bullies and anyone else who thumbs their nose at the rule of law.

Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh tucks her legs to one side on the patio chair she's settled into at her Joburg home. All of her fits in comfortably - she's not much taller than 1.5m after all.

Height, though, doesn't matter for a woman who's gone after war criminals. She helped get Sudanese despot Omar al-Bashir behind bars. She also doesn't shy away from bureaucrats and bullies like the ones at the Lindela Repatriation Centre. In the years she worked for Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) the immigration officials there routinely made her park the furthest away from the holding centre to be deliberately discourteous, or they would lock her in with dozens of male detainees to try to intimidate her.

"I was there literally to fish out people who did not belong in there and sometimes there were children as young as 14 they had locked up," she says. She's unapologetic and precise too when she argues for the urgent need to prosecute apartheid-era Security Branch policemen. It's for answers and closure, but also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

