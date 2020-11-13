Namibia: Court Defers Okahandja Murder Trial

The trial of five men, accused of stabbing a man to death in the area of Okahandja more than a decade ago, was postponed again.

The trial of Fillupus Ai-Aiseb (25), Seth Awaseb (28), Hartley Nanub (32), Gideon Naobeb (32) and Collin Naraseb (26) was scheduled to resume in the Windhoek Regional Court but the defence informed the court they have not yet received transcription in the matter and would need time to acquaint themselves with the merits of the case.

Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt postponed the matter to 30 November for continuation of trial, making it a final remand.

Ai-Aiseb and his co-accused are on trial on charges of murder and assault to do grievous bodily harm for the death of Marshall de Klerk.

De Klerk died from excessive blood loss in April 2008 in Okahandja due to the cuts and slashes on his body.

His body was discovered with multiple stab wounds and slashes.

The substantial facts contained in the charge sheet state that the accused youths "unlawfully and intentionally kill De Klerk near a shebeen in Okahandja by cutting him with a panga and spears, and stabbing him with knives all over his body, causing his death".

The first State witness, Medusalem Gawanab, placed all the accused, except Ai-Aiseb, at the scene of the crime on the date in question.

According to Gawanab's testimony, he was in the company of the accused person at a local shebeen in Okahandja when an argument erupted between the victim, Awaseb and Nanub.

The accused were allegedly drinking alcohol.

It was his testimony that he saw Awaseb and Nanub walk towards the victim with a panga and axe. Thereafter, the whole group followed suit.

He recalled seeing the accused persons allegedly assaulting the victim.

He further testified that the accused confessed about killing De Klerk while they were all in police custody.

Gawanab was allegedly held at the same holding cells with the accused before they were released on bail.

At the start of their trial last year, all accused persons denied any wrongdoing when they took no guilty pleas to the charges. They did not furnish the court with any plea explanation, living the onus to the state to prove their guilt.

All accused are currently on bail pending the finalisation of their trial.