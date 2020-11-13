Namibia: Ama John 26 Drops 'Welcome to My World'

The lunacy of 2020 may have thrown music release schedules into chaos, but the final months of the year promise to be the usual chartbuster affair, as many artists are now crawling out of their shells with new music.

"Welcome to my world' by local kwaito and afro-pop musician Ama John 26 is one of the newly-released albums to look out for this coming festive season.

Produced by some of the highly decorated names in the music industry, Andrew on the beat and Samelee Jones, the new album sees the rising star pouring his heart out as he sings about love, money, Kasi-life, and other twists and turns about life.

The 15-track album is led by 'Waist', starring local socialite Yambeka.

The opening track perfectly captures his township disco-meets-afro pop type of sound.

"The album was inspired by a fusion of different elements but mostly by the latest trends," he said.

He describes his album as versatile, as it reflects the dynamic and diversified tastes of all kinds of sounds.

The entire album is a perfect mixture of Amapiano, Afro-pop, Reggae, house music and kwaito, relating to both old school and modern genres.

"I have always had a great love for music and was amazed at how people come up with good sounds. I always imagined myself doing the same as well," he said, further adding that a music career is a dream come true.

The album features some of the familiar names in the industry, including D kandjafa, Chesta House Prince, Neslow and many others, who all did justice to the collaborations.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, Ama John 26 noted that since the release of the album, the response from his fans has been overwhelming and he cannot wait to drop his up coming project.

Born Thomas Elias, Ama John 26 officially debuted his music career in 2011, although his love for music started way back.