Namibia: RFA Introduces New Corporate Identity

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) yesterday introduced its new corporate identity, replacing the brand that had been in use since it commenced business operations in 2000.

At yesterday's festivities, RFA board chairperson, Emma Haiyambo, said the new brand will stand on the foundation of achievements that include an investment of more than N$18 billion into the national road network funding since the inception of the RFA. In addition, the RFA has witnessed the expansion of the road network to more than 48 000km with a worth of N$101 billion.

Haiyambo stated that the public confuses the RFA with affiliated stakeholder entities, saying; "we have thus taken a strategic approach of rebranding, to align, position and differentiate our brand to make us unique and identifiable."

The new colour themes of the new corporate identity brand incorporates green, which represents revenue growth, progress, safety, optimism, and sustainability, while the blue aspects represent professionalism, strength, and authority.

Ali Ipinge, chief executive officer of RFA, said the rebranding was necessary to create a new corporate identity that is aligned with the intended growth of the new five-year Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP).

Ipinge further stated that Namibia's road network ranks amongst the best in the world and is consistently classified as number one in Africa as per the latest

World Economic Forum competitiveness report.