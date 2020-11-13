Namibia: Oshakati's Eloolo Back in Business

13 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Victoria Kaapanda

Four years after its unceremonious closure, the Oshakati Eloolo Abattoir is back in business.

The reopening of the abattoir is a result of the joint venture between a Namibian and Chinese-owned company.

The partnering companies are KIAT Investments Holding (Pty) Ltd and Chinese company Ningbo Agriculture Investment Group (Pty).

At the official re-opening of the facility yesterday, agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein said the revival of the abattoir supports government policies and strategies to facilitate market access of livestock and related products, as well as the development of the beef value chain in the communal areas of Namibia.

"The Namibian beef value chain sustains both large and small cattle farmers. The new balance that must be found is one that assures access for all farmers to it without risking the loss of either, access to the best paying export markets in Europe and access to domestic and regional markets," said Schlettwein.

The minister further noted the livestock and meat industry in the northern regions of Namibia have been experiencing serious marketing challenges at both local and international levels for far too long.

"The opening and operationalisation of the Oshakati Abattoir ushers in a great relief to farmers in the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs), who could not formally market their cattle since 2016," he said.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has renovated some abattoirs countrywide. Outapi, Oshakati, Eenhana and Katima Mulilo, while the Rundu Abattoir is being upgraded and is nearing completion."

Furthermore, Schlettwein said, the government is planning to upgrade the Opuwo slaughterhouse and construct the Bukalo Meat Processing Facility, both of which will be funded through the European Development Fund (EDF) 11 Project.

Schlettwein said government is currently constructing the Ongwediva Meat Processing Plant, and the only outstanding work is to equip the facility with processing machinery and other equipment.

"We have confidence and responsibility that together with the ministry of agriculture; we will export northern Namibia cattle and mutton to China, increase foreign exchange reserves for the country, and bring many job opportunities to the people," a representative of Ningbo said.

The company said through the joint efforts, they will turn Namibia into a first-class animal husbandry, production, processing and export country in a very short time.

- vkaapanda@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.