South Africa: Online Launch of the Climate Transparency Report 2020

13 November 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The online launch of the Climate Transparency Report 2020 will take place on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, from 15:00 to 15:30.

Formerly called the Brown to Green Report, it was a collaborative effort involving partners from G20 countries, including the Energy Systems Research Group (ESRG) at the University of Cape Town (UCT). The ESRG was also involved with developing the South African Country Profile Report.

"The G20 represents some of the highest emitting countries in the world. They therefore have a responsibility to lead with ambitious climate action," said Tasneem Essop, the executive director of Climate Action Network-International.

"The climate transparency report not only helps these countries understand how much more they need to do, but also helps citizens in holding these governments accountable for implementing the Paris Agreement."

The event will kick off with the G20 Climate Action in Times of Corona Crisis webinar. Partners of the Climate Transparency network will present main findings on the G20 countries' climate performance in the areas of mitigation, finance and adaptation. In addition, an overview of COVID-19 impacts on climate action will be given.

At every event a 20-minute presentation will be followed by an open 10-minute question-and-answer session. Partners of Climate Transparency from twelve G20 countries will be present to respond to country-specific and data-related questions.

Register to attend the event.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.