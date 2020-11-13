South Africa: Delmas Explosion Leaves Huge Crater in Road

13 November 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

R50 — Several motorists escaped severe injuries last night following a massive explosion on the R50 between Delmas and Leandra.

It is understood that a truck, allegedly carrying explosive materials, caught alight and exploded shortly after.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 22h00 to find a crater spanning several metres in the middle of the road with debris from the truck spread across the entire scene.

Medics assessed the motorists and truck driver on the scene and found that no-one sustained any injuries, although some were visibly shaken.

It is understood that the driver noticed flames on the trailer whilst he was driving. The man was able to stop the truck, exit his vehicle and warn other motorists of the impending danger.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Photos submitted to ER24

Watch the video of the explosion below.

Explosion captured by member of public on scene

Video submitted to ER24

