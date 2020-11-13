South Africa/Comoros: Bantwana End Cosafa Campaign On a High

South Africa (U17)... (4)9

Comoros (U17)... ... ... (0)

12 November 2020- Bantwana finished on a high as they hammered Comoros in their final match of the under-17 COSAFA Women's Championship at the Oval stadium on Thursday 12 November.

Bantwana were already out of contention for the COSAFA Cup after suffering two defeats at the hands of Zambia and Tanzania. Professional pride was all that was left to play for.

Two goals from Captain Jessica Wade on the 24th minute (penalty) and 37th minute followed by goals from Thimna Mpehle on the 38th minute and Nabeelah Galant on the brink of halftime (44 minutes) ensured that Simphiwe Dludlu's soldiers went to the halftime break in the driving seat with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

The goal fest continued in the second half with goals from Nabeelah Galant, Kananelo Taiwe and Jade Leask.

In her post match interview Coach Dludlu emphasized that her focus is on building the team and seeing progress.

"We are building a team. We have the last qualifier of the world cup and this tournament was an opportunity to see how far we have come as a team in terms of different positions and performance against different opponents from different parts of Africa".

"What's next for us is to continue building and exposing players to learn and be better". Said Dludlu

South African top scores at the under-17 COSAFA tournament

Jessica Wade- 5 goals

Nabeelah Galant -4 goals

Jade Leask -3 goals

Kananelo Taiwe-2 goals

Oyisa Marhasi, Thimna Mpehle and Tyler Scott - All tied on one goal.

