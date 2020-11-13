South Africa: President Appoints David Mabuza to Deal With Former Combatants' Issues

analysis

Deputy President David Mabuza has been tasked with looking after the grievances of South Africa's ex-combatants, and at least one military veterans' association - the MKMVA - says it believes the 'action man' will make something happen at last.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his deputy, David Mabuza, to deal with some long-running issues related to compensating ex-combatants from liberation movements. People claiming to be members of one such group, the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA), have in recent times staged violent demonstrations against foreign-owned businesses in Durban and they have also protested on a Johannesburg highway in an attempt to get the ANC's attention. They are mostly aligned to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has announced that they would support him during his court appearance in Bloemfontein relating to corruption charges in connection with a R255-million asbestos audit tender.

Mabuza, flanked by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, met with four groupings of ex-combatants at the St George's Hotel in Irene on Wednesday. The MKMVA, splinter group Umkhonto weSizwe National Council (MKNC), which mostly supports Ramaphosa, Apla Military Veterans and...