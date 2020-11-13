South Africa: President Appoints David Mabuza to Deal With Former Combatants' Issues

12 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Deputy President David Mabuza has been tasked with looking after the grievances of South Africa's ex-combatants, and at least one military veterans' association - the MKMVA - says it believes the 'action man' will make something happen at last.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his deputy, David Mabuza, to deal with some long-running issues related to compensating ex-combatants from liberation movements. People claiming to be members of one such group, the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA), have in recent times staged violent demonstrations against foreign-owned businesses in Durban and they have also protested on a Johannesburg highway in an attempt to get the ANC's attention. They are mostly aligned to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has announced that they would support him during his court appearance in Bloemfontein relating to corruption charges in connection with a R255-million asbestos audit tender.

Mabuza, flanked by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, met with four groupings of ex-combatants at the St George's Hotel in Irene on Wednesday. The MKMVA, splinter group Umkhonto weSizwe National Council (MKNC), which mostly supports Ramaphosa, Apla Military Veterans and...

