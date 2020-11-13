South Africa: 'We Are Not Moribund' - Council On Higher Education Responds to Adam Habib and Shirona Patel

opinion

The chairperson of the Council on Higher Education responds to a Daily Maverick article by Prof Adam Habib and Shirona Patel of Wits University, which accused the council of stymying a rapid transition to online learning because of 'its laborious and ineffective processes'.

It is with some reluctance that we find ourselves having to respond to the article authored by outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Wits, Professor Adam Habib and his communications manager, Shirona Patel ("Moribund Council on Higher Education is immobilising academic agility", Daily Maverick, 4 November 2020).

Like all other universities and private higher education providers, Wits is a stakeholder in the Council on Higher Education (CHE), that we regularly engage with about the discharge of our work as a statutory quality council for higher education in South Africa.

The fact we find ourselves having to reply on a popular news platform against such a stakeholder is not ideal, but we have to respond because we believe that it is prudent to correct this misinformation from the source. We can only hope that the article was written in their personal capacities and not reflecting Wits University, which remains an important stakeholder for the CHE.

Operating in an intellectual space, as...