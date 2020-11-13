Namibia: Horse Racing At Rehoboth Tomorrow

13 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The town of Rehoboth will tomorrow play host to the Standard Bank Alex Angermund Handicap event to be held by the Khomas Turf Club, under the auspices of the Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA).

According to Shane Angermund, who is the event organiser, everything is well on track to host the race this weekend and although the event is expected to attract a large number of spectators, Angermund reminded that only 200 spectators will be allowed.

"Preparations went well and race tracks have been graded. We are expecting a total of 200 people or less, which is due to the government's Covid-19 rules and regulations that only allow 200 people in a venue at a time.

With the number of entries that have already entered for this exciting competition, we expect the race to be competitive and challenging," he said.

Angermund further said that a total of N$65 000 will be up for grabs among the various categories, and top horses from stables across the country will be in action.

"The event will be in Rehoboth, with a total of N$65 000 to be won in different divisions. We are expecting all the jockeys to put up their best performances during the race. We are expecting the event to be successful, as we are also busy preparing for the bigger race that will be held at Okahandja on 28 November. So with this one, everyone will do their best to bring the best out of their horses," said Angermund.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.