Namibia: Horse Racing At Rehoboth Tomorrow

The town of Rehoboth will tomorrow play host to the Standard Bank Alex Angermund Handicap event to be held by the Khomas Turf Club, under the auspices of the Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA).

According to Shane Angermund, who is the event organiser, everything is well on track to host the race this weekend and although the event is expected to attract a large number of spectators, Angermund reminded that only 200 spectators will be allowed.

"Preparations went well and race tracks have been graded. We are expecting a total of 200 people or less, which is due to the government's Covid-19 rules and regulations that only allow 200 people in a venue at a time.

With the number of entries that have already entered for this exciting competition, we expect the race to be competitive and challenging," he said.

Angermund further said that a total of N$65 000 will be up for grabs among the various categories, and top horses from stables across the country will be in action.

"The event will be in Rehoboth, with a total of N$65 000 to be won in different divisions. We are expecting all the jockeys to put up their best performances during the race. We are expecting the event to be successful, as we are also busy preparing for the bigger race that will be held at Okahandja on 28 November. So with this one, everyone will do their best to bring the best out of their horses," said Angermund.