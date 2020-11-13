Zimbabwe: FCP Part Ways With Congolese Defender

ZIMBABWE champions, FC Platinum, have parted ways with Congolese defender, Felly Tshiyoyo Mulumba, before he even played a competitive game for them.

Mulumba was signed by the Zvishavane side, as a free agent in February this year, alongside countryman, Ellie Ilunga.

The 30-year-old, however, did not feature in any game during his nine-month stay at Mandava. Club chairman, Smartfin Techu, said they have agreed on "mutual separation" with the defender.

"FC Platinum takes the opportunity to announce the departure of Felly Tshiyoyo Mulumba who leaves on mutual separation.

"The defender served the club for a year.

"The club is grateful for his commitment and wishes him well in his future endeavours," said Techu.

Mulumba signed a one-year deal with the three-time Zimbabwean champions after his contract with Kenyan side, Bandari FC, expired early this year.

The move was meant to strengthen the platinum miners for their two-pronged fight, in defence of their league championship, as well as in the CAF Champions League.

However, the domestic Premiership football season failed to get underway in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League was also delayed because of the pandemic and the players had to spend more time in lockdown.

Mulumba becomes the second player to leave FC Platinum before the resumption of the football season.

The Zvishavane side lost midfielder, Last Jesi, to Sudanes giants Al Hilal.

The midfielder was on a one-year loan to FC Platinum but he only lasted a few months.

He made three appearances for FC Platinum in the CAF Champions and impressed the Sudanes top-flight side in a match played in Khartoum during their last continental campaign.

The platinum miners are expected to represent Zimbabwe again in the CAF Champions League tournament.

They were drawn to play Mozambique's Costa do Sol.