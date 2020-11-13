Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Prepare for Cosafa

THE Zimbabwe Under-17 men football coach, Tafadzwa Mashiri, says preparations for the COSAFA Championships, which begin on November 19, in Port Elizabeth, are slowly shaping up.

The technical team have since reduced their squad to 24 players, from the 36 who began camp earlier this week.

"The rate of improvement is minimal due to the Covid -- 19 induced long lay off," he said.

Mashiri has drawn his players from the team which went to Kenya for the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup in December.

A number of players from academies also made into the team which is in a tough Group A with Angola, South Africa and Eswatini.

Zimbabwe will get the ball rolling at the Nelson Mandela Bay next Friday with a match against Angola.

Two days later they play the hosts before completing the group matches with a match against Eswatini on November 24.

The top two teams advance to the semi-finals.

The top two teams, which reach the final, automatically qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe women's Under-17 team rounded off their COSAFA campaign with another defeat, this time at the hands of Zambia, who beat them 5-2 yesterday.

The Zambians will play Tanzania in the Under-17 final tomorrow.

South Africa won bronze while Comoros and Zimbabwe finished fourth and fifth at the junior tournament which only had five teams taking part.

The Young Mighty Warriors were trailing Zambia 3-0 at half-time before they pulled two quick goals inside a minute.

In the 58th minute, Zimbabwe defender Rudo Machadu, who scored the solitary goal in the Tuesday's 1-10 massacre at the hands of Tanzania, scored direct from a corner-kick.

A minute later, some fine combination play by midfielder, Priscilla Marikosi, was finished off by 13-year-old Ropafadzo Marefera.

However, the Zambians hit back and scored twice for what eventually turned into a comfortable win.

The Zimbabwean team, which was competing at the regional tournament for the first time, returned home empty-handed after letting in 24 goals and scoring just five.

Young Warriors squad:

Denzel Mapuwa, Hermish Charle (both Legends), Thomas Gutsa (Rusununguko), Pound Nyasha Brendon, Stephen Chatikobo, Luke Musikiri, Panashe Ronald Uraya, Carols Prosperity Gwaze, Claivert Tshuma (all Prince Edward Academy), Nigel Musamba (Majesa), Enasio Perezu (Pamushana), Keith Muzengeza (Visionaries),Tinotenda Alfa Chiwashira (Friendly Academy), Junior Happi (Aces), Blessed Bongani Sibanda (FC Platinum), Joseph Kaunda (Hwange), Tapuwa Chakichichi (Chiredzi Academy), Luther Munakandafa (BN Academy), Jayden Mapuranga.(Harare City), Talent Mwenga, Denzel Nduna Chikwanda, Alvin Dube, Tafara Dylan Gumbe (all Twenty 63 Academy) Prince Bekezela Mpofu (Alaba Academy).