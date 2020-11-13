Zimbabwe: Urban Residents Get Farming Inputs

MORE than 200 families from Glen View North constituency yesterday received maize seed and fertiliser from Zanu PF member and former parliamentary candidate Cde Martin Mambo, under a programme aimed at supporting President Mnangagwa's vision to ensure food security at household level by 2030.

Youths, women, the elderly and the disabled were among the beneficiaries who got 10kg top dressing fertiliser, 10kg Compound D fertiliser and maize seed.

Cde Mambo said urban families could also grow their own food, hence the launching of the programme in partnership with Klen Karoo Seed Marketing (K2).

"I would like to thank K2 for the nice gesture," he said. "They have brought us fertilisers and maize seed. This goes in line with the President's vision of food security. Everyday, I have a lot of people who come for assistance because of hunger and I have bought some of them groceries.

"We know that peri-urban farming will help us especially as we emerge from challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic."

Cde Mambo said he has paid school fees for the less-privileged and sourced medication for the elderly and disabled.

"I have distributed 800 food hampers to the elderly and disabled and I have also distributed 10 000 face masks to help control the spread of Covid-19," he said.

K2 sales representative Harrison Shingayi said they were happy to partner with Cde Mambo to help people in the community.

One of the beneficiaries Jeffrey Njiva said Cde Mambo had been helping the community.

"I hope that all the people who have benefited from this programme will do what is right and not sell the seed," he said.

"I would like to thank Cde Mambo for his support for the community."

Another beneficiary Ms Linda Madhora said: "Cde Mambo does a lot of things in this community especially in uplifting us youths."