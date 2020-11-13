Namibia/Mali: Hotto, Shitembi Promise to Put Mali to the Sword

Two of the Brave Warriors' lead actors Petrus Shitembi and Deon Hotto yesterday admitted that chopping off the wings of the Eagles of Mali will not be an easy assignment, but assured that they are ready to execute the daunting task at hand.

Namibia take on Mali in today's first leg of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Stadia Du 26 Mars in Bamako at 21h00 local time. The return leg of the encounter is scheduled for Windhoek next week Tuesday, 17 November.

Speaking to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) media desk, Warriors skipper Shitembi, who plies his trade for Malaysia Super League side Sabah FC, said: "The training is going well and we have a couple of new faces in the team. The game is going to be a difficult one because we are playing away and playing an experienced side that also wants to qualify, but we are here for a purpose."

Shitembi added that as a team, they will execute what the coach and the technical team will put on the table for them to collect the much-needed points.

His talismanic teammate Hotto, a star man for South African giants Orlando Pirates, added that the game will be tough but they are ready. "Mali has experienced players but with the squad that the coach assembled, we are hopeful of getting something out of this game. I just need to replicate what I did in the last game I played for my club against Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend," said Hotto.

The Brave Warriors squad in Bamako:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova.

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Teberius Lombard. Midfielders: Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Pertus Shitembi, Immanuel Heita, Obrey Amseb, Absalom Iimbondi , Marcel Papama, Alfeus Handura.

Strikers: Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu, Hendrik Somaeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Salomon Omseb and Benson Shilongo.