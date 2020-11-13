Malawi: Opposition Leader Nankhumwa Leads Thyolo in Clean-Up Campaign, Delegated By President Chakwera

Opposition and ruling party supporters on Friday put aside their political differences in Thyolo as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa presided over the official launch of the National Clean-up Day Initiative at Thyolo Boma.

Opposition DPP and Tonse Alliance supporters brushed shoulders, swept side by side and cleaned the Thyolo boma side by side during the campaign which President Lazarus Chakwera launched on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

"It pleased President Lazarus Chakwera to delegate me so that I can launch this campaign in Thyolo district. When I was approached to do this, I did not hesitate but to accept knowing that issues of cleanliness is very crucial in every life.

"Hence am urging people in Thyolo and council at large to take this exercise seriously such that even in rural areas communities should be able to have special days of cleaning so that everybody can benefit from this initiative," said Nankhumwa while urging the council to have permanent dumping sites.

Buoyed by the turn up and the camaraderie attitude of the people, Nankhumwa encouraged Malawians to realize the need for sound management of various types of wastes such as chemical waste, electronic waste, plastic waste, general solid waste and liquid waste.

"This calls for innovation and use of new and clean technologies. Young entrepreneurs, the private sector, and others are encouraged to be innovative and tap into the immense business potential in waste and environmental management.

"As we innovate, we will be able to unleash technologies and processes that make the environment better while creating green jobs," said Nankhumwa.

Thyolo Council Chairperson, Sandram Maulana, said he will mobilize fellow councillors and chiefs to ensure that issues of cleanliness should be everywhere in the district saying the initiative has come at a right time when everybody needed it for safety purposes.

Maulana said the council will make sure that it should have permanent dumping site because the cleanliness is likely to generate more wastes that will require proper disposal in the district.