Malawi: Government Firms Hold On AIP

13 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aisha Amidu

Lilongwe — Various ministries are now working together to protect the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) following allegations that there is abuse of resources in different areas where the programme has been allocated.

The ministries include, Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity, Ministry of Transport and Public Works and Ministry of Homeland Security.

Updating journalists on AIP at a press briefing which was held on Thursday, Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, said with the joint forces, the ministry is positive that AIP will yield progressive results.

"Currently the AIP programme is on 7% amidst the challenges that the ministry was facing. We are hopeful that before the rainy season starts the resources will have reached thousands of areas since they are many hands working," Lowe said.

He added that government is ready to terminate the contracts of the suppliers that are not doing their work accordingly and brought to book vendors who are buying national IDs from farmers.

"We are aware that other companies are selling under weighed 50 kilograms of fertilisers, the ministry is ready to bring to book all the culprits and terminate the contract of any supplier who will be found doing these malpractices," Lowe said.

He also said that the number of the beneficiaries might be reduced due to duplication and deaths that has befallen among some beneficiaries.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said there will be significant progress since all the problems which were being encountered due to communication and networking have been sorted out.

"For instance, the internet protocol address which was bringing communication problems among suppliers has been sorted out as well as the software that create the interface with the hosts, suppliers as well as companies have required gadgets that are used in AIP," Kazako said.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, said his ministry is working tirelessly in issuing awareness campaign so that people in villages should report to right authorities whenever they have come across AIP malpractice.

"Through the awareness campaigns we have conducted in different areas, we will be able to trace down the areas where such misconducts are happening as the beneficiary will be linking with us directly through the free line of 3013 which has been given," Mtambo said.

The AIP is expected to benefit 4.2 million less privileged people which include the elderly, those living with disabilities orphans and many more.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.