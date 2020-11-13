Namibia: Swanu Confident of Recapturing Volatile Otjombinde

Swanu candidate for the unpredictable Otjombinde constituency Ngajoo Mbuende is oozing with confidence ahead of the regional council and local authority elections.

Mbuende is confident of winning the constituency, which the party once won during 2005.

Mbuende is contesting for the constituency against incumbent councillor Katjanaa Kaurivi who won the elections as an independent candidate in 2015, Swapo's Werner Kavaka, Nudo's Werner Kambato and Edward Hiangoro of the Landless People's Movement.

Just after independence, the Otjombinde constituency in the Omaheke region was first under the then DTA now renamed to the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) before it was captured by Swapo.

In 2005, Swanu won the election in the constituency before suffering defeat to Swapo in 2010.

The constituency is now in the hands of an independent councillor Kaurivi.

Otjombinde has 4 879 registered voters and its main economic hub is Tallismanus.

The constituency contains the settlements of Eiseb, Helena, and Rietfontein.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Mbuende said top on his agenda, if elected, will be the drilling of more boreholes, adding water is key to the farming community of the constituency.

He said one of the challenges faced by the farmers in the area is overgrazing, an issue he said he will address by liaising with the ministry of land reform for farmers in the area to be considered for resettlement.

Furthermore, Mbuende said there is a need to ensure that all inhabitants of the constituency have access to public healthcare.

Therefore, he added, he will advocate for Tallismanus clinic to be upgraded to a district hospital.

"During my tenure, I will advocate for the setting up a clinic at Helena and also a clinic at Donkerbos, Okoutjove and Okatumba gate," he said.

He said he will also look at expanding Eiseb 10's clinic so that it can cater for multiple services.

Mbuende further said he will campaign for a tarred road that will link the constituency to Epukiro and Otjinene constituencies.

