Zimbabwe: Gems Star Felisitus Kwangwa Joins Top English Side Surrey Storm

ZIMBABWE netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa has become the first local player to be signed by a top European team from the domestic scene after completing a move to top English side Surrey Storm's squad for 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The Zimbabwe Gems' captain was one of the top performers at last year's Netball World Cup where she caught the eye of her new paymasters with some solid performances with three Player of the Match performances.

The defender is expected to travel to England to link up with her new squad and begin training at Surrey Sports Park after undergoing the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Surrey Storm confirmed Kwangwa's imminent arrival on their official website on Wednesday.

"Surrey Storm are delighted to announce the signing of Zimbabwe Captain Felisitus Kwangwa for the 2021 Superleague season! The 25-year-old Goal Defender was a standout player at the 2019 Netball World Cup with three Player of the Match performances. She led the competition in deflections and was sixth for intercepts as Zimbabwe were named team of the tournament," the English side said in a statement.

Felisitus now makes the move to the Superleague, where she will join Mikki Austin's impressive side for the new season.

She will link up with Aussie Leah Middleton and Northern Ireland international Niamh Cooper in the Storm defence!

Thrilled with the signing, Mikki Austin said: "New to Surrey Storm for this season, we are so excited to have an athlete of Felisitus' calibre joining our defensive end.

"As an athlete who has stood out head and shoulders for her ability to win the ball for Zimbabwe at Netball World Cup 2019, we cannot wait to see her compete again in duck egg blue.

" Felisitus is Surrey Storm's final signing of the signing window. We are delighted to now we able to announce her following Visa approval."