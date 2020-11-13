Zimbabwe: Mamombe Summoned to Appear Before Court

Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe who is facing charges of unnecessary movement at a time Government imposed a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been summoned by the state to stand trial later this month.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Mamombe was served with summons advising her to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on November 24.

"Hon. Mamombe was on Wednesday 11 November 2020 served with summons advising her to appear at Harare Magistrates Court at 8: AM on 24 November 2020 to answer to charges of contravening section 4(1) (a) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment)(National Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 83/2020 as read with section 3 of Statutory Instrument 110/20 for unnecessary movement during national lockdown" read the statement

Early this month, Mamombe was deemed not fit to stand trial by Deputy Chief Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande after results from three doctors revealed that she is suffering from a mental disorder.

Allegations are that Mamombe unlawfully without sufficient cause made unnecessary movement during the national lockdown leading a group of more than 10 people and proceeded to Tynwald North and Chichera farm in Marlborough suburb.

Mamombe together with two MDC Alliance party youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are also facing charges of participating in an anti- government protest against hunger during the national lockdown period.

The trio is accused of faking an abduction after they claimed to have been abducted and tortured before being dumped on the outskirts of Harare where they were later found.