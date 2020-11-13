Malawi: Kulima Gold Supervisor Arrested for Selling Underweight Fertilizer

13 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By James Mwale

Kasungu — As the Agriculture Input Programme (AIP) continues to be rocked by problems, Police in Kasungu have arrested a supervisor of Chamama Kulima Gold selling depot for allegedly offering for sale underweight bags of fertilizer.

The supervisor, identified as Kelson Chimphala, 26, was arrested after a team of officials from Ministry of Agriculture accompanied by Police visited the satellite depot.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Harry Namwaza, the team which had carried with it a weighing scale decided to put some bags of fertilizer on the scale to find out if package was up to required standards.

"Some of the NPK bags on the scale were established to be weighing 45 Kilograms (Kgs) instead of 50 Kgs," said Namwaza.

Meanwhile, police have instituted an inquiry into the matter to establish as to how many bags are underweight and also the number of beneficiaries affected.

Police continue to remind the public to report to police any suspicious act they may come across regarding the AIP.

